The Netherlands to join G7 declaration on support for Ukraine

The Netherlands will join security guarantees for Ukraine from the G7 countries, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra has said.

"I welcome the G7 Declaration of Support for Ukraine, including the announced security arrangements. The Netherlands will join this initiative and will contribute to these security arrangements for Ukraine in close coordination with international partners," Hoekstra sad on Twitter.

Earlier, the declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine, which was announced on Wednesday, July 12, by the G7 leaders, was supported by Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Finland. The leaders also pledged to provide Ukraine with modern military equipment and support initiatives to train the Ukrainian military.