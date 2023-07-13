Facts

12:57 13.07.2023

The Netherlands to join G7 declaration on support for Ukraine

1 min read
The Netherlands to join G7 declaration on support for Ukraine

The Netherlands will join security guarantees for Ukraine from the G7 countries, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra has said.

"I welcome the G7 Declaration of Support for Ukraine, including the announced security arrangements. The Netherlands will join this initiative and will contribute to these security arrangements for Ukraine in close coordination with international partners," Hoekstra sad on Twitter.

Earlier, the declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine, which was announced on Wednesday, July 12, by the G7 leaders, was supported by Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Finland. The leaders also pledged to provide Ukraine with modern military equipment and support initiatives to train the Ukrainian military.

 

Tags: #declaration #netherlands #g7

MORE ABOUT

20:46 12.07.2023
Norway joins G7 initiative to help Ukraine – PM

Norway joins G7 initiative to help Ukraine – PM

17:52 12.07.2023
G7 declaration: Ukraine committed to continue reforms, strengthen civilian control over AFU

G7 declaration: Ukraine committed to continue reforms, strengthen civilian control over AFU

17:48 12.07.2023
G7 countries announce start of bilateral talks on formalizing support for Ukraine

G7 countries announce start of bilateral talks on formalizing support for Ukraine

17:48 12.07.2023
G7 recognizes necessity to create mechanism for reparation of damages caused to Ukraine – declaration

G7 recognizes necessity to create mechanism for reparation of damages caused to Ukraine – declaration

17:28 12.07.2023
This is significant victory in Ukrainian security – Zelenskyy on G7 declaration

This is significant victory in Ukrainian security – Zelenskyy on G7 declaration

16:55 12.07.2023
EU to be key G7 partner in ensuring security, development of Ukraine – von der Leyen

EU to be key G7 partner in ensuring security, development of Ukraine – von der Leyen

13:58 12.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Guarantees from G7 countries can become umbrella of security for Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Guarantees from G7 countries can become umbrella of security for Ukraine

11:20 07.07.2023
The Netherlands' House of Representatives recognizes Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide

The Netherlands' House of Representatives recognizes Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide

18:56 04.07.2023
The Netherlands announces EUR 118 mln aid package for humanitarian, financial support to Ukraine

The Netherlands announces EUR 118 mln aid package for humanitarian, financial support to Ukraine

16:58 01.07.2023
Spain supports creation of Ukraine-NATO Council as platform for expanding cooperation – Zelenskyy-Sanchez joint declaration

Spain supports creation of Ukraine-NATO Council as platform for expanding cooperation – Zelenskyy-Sanchez joint declaration

AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv City Council bans public use of Russian-language cultural product

Ukraine to receive over EUR 1.5 bln of military assistance from partners – Reznikov on results of NATO Summit

Ukraine already gets cluster munitions from USA – Tarnavsky

Rada adopts bill on medical cannabis at first reading

Zelenskyy: Victory in war with Russia is main goal for Ukraine, opening possibility of NATO membership

LATEST

Two children returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territory – Lubinets

Defense forces inflict six strikes on places of invaders’ concentration over day – AFU General Staff

Kyiv City Council bans public use of Russian-language cultural product

Residents of occupied Henychesk district, refusing to obtain Russian citizenship, forcibly deported to Russia – AFU General Staff

Invaders fire 487 shells at Kherson region, there’re victims – Regional Military Administration head

AFU kills 510 occupiers over day

Humanitarian aid must be protected – statement by UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine

Ukraine to receive over EUR 1.5 bln of military assistance from partners – Reznikov on results of NATO Summit

Supreme Court Chairman: Some 99% of Russia's war crimes to be tried by Ukrainian courts

Ukrainian defense forces continue to advance gradually in Melitopol, Berdiansk directions

AD
AD
AD
AD