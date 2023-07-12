Canada to allocate additional $410 mln to strengthen Ukraine's security, significantly increase CAP – Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the NATO summit in Vilnius announced new funding and projects worth CAD 541 million ($410 million) to support Ukraine and strengthen transatlantic security.

"The new funding for Ukraine builds on the over $8 billion in multifaceted assistance Canada has dedicated since the beginning of 2022, and builds on the announcement the Prime Minister made in Latvia this week to renew and expand Operation REASSURANCE, part of NATO's defence and deterrence measures in Eastern Europe, and double Canada's current presence in the country," the Canadian Prime Minister said on his website on Wednesday.

According to the prime minister, Canada intends to provide Ukraine with additional drone cameras, and will also provide training for the Ukrainian military under Operation UNIFIER in Canada.

In addition, the prime minister announced an additional CAD 48.8 million ($37 million) to the Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP) for Ukraine, in addition to the CAD 34.6 million announced in April 2023, which will support NATO's provision of non-lethal practical assistance to Ukraine through donations of materials, including fuel, bridging equipment, rations and first aid.

"Canada, along with Belgium, Denmark, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, signed a statement to establish a joint coalition for the training of the Ukrainian Air Force in operating and maintaining the F-16 fighter aircraft. By signing the statement, Canada commits to contributing to multinational efforts to train Ukrainian pilots, technicians, and support staff to operate and maintain the F-16 fighter aircraft," the prime minister said.

Trudeau also announced an additional CAD 2.7 million ($2.05) in cybersecurity assistance for Ukraine.