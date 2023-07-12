Bilateral agreements on security guarantees to be ratified by parliaments of signatories – Zelenskyy

Bilateral agreements on Ukraine's security guarantees will be ratified in the countries that sign them, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Vilnius on Wednesday.

"Four or five states just said they were joining. I believe that this will be a serious alliance of security guarantees. And this is very serious, because it is important: these documents will be ratified in the parliaments of the states," he said.

"That is, this is a serious document, not a Budapest memorandum. Very serious," Zelenskyy said.