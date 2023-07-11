Facts

21:17 11.07.2023

Ukraine to make NATO stronger – Zelenskyy in Vilnius

Ukraine to make NATO stronger – Zelenskyy in Vilnius

Ukraine will make NATO stronger, and NATO will give Ukraine security, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, speaking at a concert in Vilnius in support of Ukraine's accession to the North Atlantic Alliance.

"Today I came here with faith in the solution, with faith in partners, with faith in a strong NATO. In NATO, which does not doubt, which does not waste time and does not look back at any aggressor," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, he added that "I would like this faith to become confidence in the decisions that Ukraine deserves, which every Ukrainian soldier, every Ukrainian citizen, every Ukrainian mother and every Ukrainian child expects."

"And is that a big wish? NATO will ensure Ukraine's security. Ukraine will make NATO stronger," the President stressed.

The Head of State also thanked the Lithuanians for their help in defense and a clear, honest and courageous position on Ukraine's accession to NATO, noting that "Ukrainian flags on Lithuanian streets unequivocally prove that we are already allies, and Ukraine will protect both its and your freedom."

As part of Zelenskyy's speech, Lithuanian President Giltanas Nauseda, who was also present at the opening of the concert, was handed a flag taken from the tank of the 10th assault brigade Edelweiss, which is fighting near Bakhmut.

"Today, here in Vilnius, the Ukrainian battle flag from Bakhmut. Bakhmut is one of the most defining battles for freedom in Europe. This our battle flag from Bakhmut means that Lithuanians will never again have to fight against Russian soldiers either under the Vilnius TV Tower or in any other place in your country," Zelenskyy said.

This Ukrainian flag, he said, "means that there will never again be deportations from the Baltic states to Siberia. There will never be a partition of Poland and humiliation of Hungary again. There will never be tanks in Prague and wars against the freedom of Finland. There will be no more occupation in Europe."

"There, in the ruins of Bakhmut and on the fields of other battles in Ukraine, Russian aggressive ambitions remain shattered. And not Ukraine or anyone else in our Europe, but they, the Russian aggressive ambitions, will be in ruins," the President of Ukraine concluded his speech.

