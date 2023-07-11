Facts

11:48 11.07.2023

Zelenskyy to take part in gala dinner with NATO leaders on Tuesday – Stoltenberg

Zelenskyy to take part in gala dinner with NATO leaders on Tuesday – Stoltenberg

On Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part in a gala dinner with the participation of leaders of NATO countries, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Vilnius.

"I am delighted to welcome him both to today's dinner and to the first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council tomorrow," he said.

But rest assured, he said, the message [for Ukraine] "will be positive, the message will be strong, the message will be united with NATO allies."

"It is about both the path to membership and the most urgent task, military support. Because until we ensure the victory of Ukraine in this war, if we do not ensure the victory of Ukraine as a sovereign independent nation, the issue of membership will not be discussed," Stoltenberg said.

According to him, "therefore, we must understand the timing, tasks, and the first and most urgent task is to ensure that Ukraine wins, and President Putin does not win this war."

"At the NATO summit, we will agree on a package for Ukraine with more practical support, stronger political ties, and solutions to move Ukraine closer to NATO membership. And the exact language will be available later today," Stoltenberg also said.

