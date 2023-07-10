Facts

21:00 10.07.2023

Some 30% Ukrainians in Ukraine believe more than a year needed to win, while there’re 40% of such Ukrainians in Europe – poll

Ukrainians abroad are more pessimistic in assessing the time frame for the end of the war: among Ukrainians in Ukraine, 30% believe that it takes more than a year to win, among Ukrainians in Europe, there are 40% of such.

This is evidenced by the results of a sociological survey conducted by the Rating sociological group on July 4-10, 2023 among citizens of Ukraine who live on its territory today, as well as Ukrainians who are abroad today.

"Results of surveys in Ukraine and in Europe show certain differences in the respondents' assessment of the duration of the war. Thus, among Ukrainians in Ukraine, 32% believe that Ukraine needs six months or a year to win, 30% - more than a year, 17% believe that it takes several months or less to achieve it," the press release of the Rating Group says according to the results of the social survey.

At the same time, it is reported that "among Ukrainians in Europe, the prevailing opinion is that it will take more than a year to win (40%), 23% believe that it will take six months or a year, and only 12% believe in achieving it in the near future. Some 3% of Ukrainians in Europe do not believe in Ukraine's victory at all. There are 1% of them in Ukraine."

Sociologists also note differences in the macro-regional context among those Ukrainians who live in Ukraine. "So, there are more people who believe in a relatively short time to achieve victory among the residents of the center, west and south. Residents of the east and the capital give less optimistic or uncertain estimates," the message says.

The survey in Ukraine: the population of Ukraine aged 18 years and older in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas, as well as territories where there was no Ukrainian mobile communication at the time of the survey, were interviewed.

Sample population: 2,000 respondents. Survey method: CATI (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews - telephone interviews using a computer). The error of representativeness of the study is no more than 2.2%. The survey was conducted on July 7-10, 2023.

Survey of Ukrainians in Europe: Ukrainians aged 18 and older, who have found temporary asylum in European countries after February 24, 2022 were surveyed. Ukrainian, living in thirty-one European countries, were polled. Sample population: 2,000 respondents. The online survey was conducted on the Rating Online study platform. The error of representativeness of the study is no more than 3.2%. The survey was conducted on July 4-10, 2023.

