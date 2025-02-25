Facts

12:42 25.02.2025

Macron: Ukraine should receive compensation, but Russia should pay it

Compensation for the damage caused by the Russian Federation's military aggression against Ukraine should be paid by Russia as the aggressor country, said French President Emmanuel Macron.

"I support the idea to have Ukraine first being compensated because they are the ones who have lose a lot of their fellow citizens and being destroyed by these attacks. Second, all of those who paid for it be compensated, but not by Ukraine, by Russia because there wasn't one to agress," Macron said at a briefing with US President Donald Trump.

Correcting Trump's comment that Europe was lending money to Ukraine, Macron clarified that European countries used the same mechanisms of guarantees and grants as the US.

"Now, in fact to be frank, we paid. We paid 60 percent of the total defaults and it was like the US, loans, guarantee grants and we provided real money to be clear. We have $230 billion frozen assets in Europe, Russian assets. But this is not as a collateral of a loan because this is not our belonging. So they are frozen. If at the end of the day in the negotiation we will have with Russia, they are ready to give it to us, super. It will be loan at the end of the day and Russia will have paid for that," Macron explained.

