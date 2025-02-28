Facts

12:02 28.02.2025

Trump on US military involvement in Ukraine's security: I don't think we'll be needed

US President Donald Trump believes that Vladimir Putin will keep his word regarding a potential agreement to end the war in Ukraine, and that physical US involvement in ensuring Ukraine's security will not be needed.

Trump said at a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Washington on Thursday that when they conclude an agreement, the agreement will be fulfilled.

Commenting on the US military involvement in Ukraine's security, he said that he believes that Americans won’t be needed.

During the conference, the US president also expressed confidence that the UK would be able to defend itself on its own if the Russian Federation attacked British troops in Ukraine.

 

