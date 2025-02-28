War will either end fairly soon or not at all – Trump

US President Donald Trump has once again reported significant progress in negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine and expressed hope that such an end would come fairly quickly.

"I think we’ve made a lot of progress, and I think it’s moving along pretty rapidly … it will either end fairly soon or not at all,” he said in a statement following talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Washington on Thursday.

Trump noted that after three years of hellish conflict, about a million Ukrainians and Russians had been killed. Though, he believes, this figure is much higher.

The US President recalled that he and his team had very successful conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, French President Emmanuel Macron and other G7 countries.

Trump said they are working very hard to end the war. The progress toward peace, he said, will continue tomorrow when President Zelenskyy visits the White House.