Seventeen military clashes take place in Kupyansk, Lymany, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions over day – AFU General Staff

The Russian aggressor continues to focus its main efforts on Kupyansk, Lymany, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions, heavy fighting continues, 17 military clashes took place during the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday evening.

It is noted that the Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding the defense in Kupyansk direction. In addition, the Defense Forces repulsed enemy attacks in Hryhoryivka area in Bakhmut direction, and in the areas of Maryinka and Krasnohorivka in Maryinka direction.

In Avdiyivka direction, Ukrainian troops continue to restrain the enemy's offensive in the area of Pivnichne of Donetsk region.

Also during the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, in Shakhtarsk direction.

In Zaporizhia and Kherson directions, the occupiers are focusing their main efforts on preventing the further advance of Ukrainian troops.

"At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct offensive operations in Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, gain a foothold on the achieved boundaries, inflict artillery fire damage on the identified enemy targets, carry out counter-battery warfare activities," the General Staff notes.