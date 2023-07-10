AFU takes Bakhmut under fire control – Syrsky

Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky reported on the capture of Bakhmut (Donetsk region) under fire control and knocking out the Russian occupiers from their positions.

"The enemy is in a trap, the town is being taken under the fire control of the Defense Forces," he said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

"Aerial reconnaissance revealed the position of the Russians with ATGMs. The soldiers of the 77th separate airmobile brigade worked effectively and destroyed the Russians. Work continues. In Bakhmut direction, the enemy is knocked out of positions," the commander said.