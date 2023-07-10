Facts

14:35 10.07.2023

AFU takes Bakhmut under fire control – Syrsky

1 min read
AFU takes Bakhmut under fire control – Syrsky

Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky reported on the capture of Bakhmut (Donetsk region) under fire control and knocking out the Russian occupiers from their positions.

"The enemy is in a trap, the town is being taken under the fire control of the Defense Forces," he said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

"Aerial reconnaissance revealed the position of the Russians with ATGMs. The soldiers of the 77th separate airmobile brigade worked effectively and destroyed the Russians. Work continues. In Bakhmut direction, the enemy is knocked out of positions," the commander said.

Tags: #bakhmut

MORE ABOUT

13:46 07.07.2023
Syrsky: Ukrainian soldiers return previously occupied territories in Bakhmut direction

Syrsky: Ukrainian soldiers return previously occupied territories in Bakhmut direction

20:10 03.07.2023
Syrsky: Ukrainian defenders advance on flanks, effectively destroy Russian forces in Bakhmut direction

Syrsky: Ukrainian defenders advance on flanks, effectively destroy Russian forces in Bakhmut direction

16:53 30.06.2023
Cherevaty: Rather strong enemy group of up to 50,000 personnel deployed in Bakhmut direction

Cherevaty: Rather strong enemy group of up to 50,000 personnel deployed in Bakhmut direction

10:47 29.06.2023
Ukrainian soldiers seize strategic initiative in Bakhmut direction – General Staff spokesman

Ukrainian soldiers seize strategic initiative in Bakhmut direction – General Staff spokesman

18:48 27.06.2023
De-occupation in Bakhmut direction complicated by system of engineering structures developed by Ukrainian forces at the time – Maliar

De-occupation in Bakhmut direction complicated by system of engineering structures developed by Ukrainian forces at the time – Maliar

11:37 26.06.2023
AFU gain impetus in assaults around Bakhmut, make progress on northern, southern flanks of town – British intelligence

AFU gain impetus in assaults around Bakhmut, make progress on northern, southern flanks of town – British intelligence

20:33 20.06.2023
Syrsky about Bakhmut direction: Вefense forces continue to move forward on flanks, enemy gradually knocked out of positions

Syrsky about Bakhmut direction: Вefense forces continue to move forward on flanks, enemy gradually knocked out of positions

19:02 16.06.2023
Occupiers continue to transfer troops to Bakhmut, AFU prevails in quality, accuracy, motivation – Syrsky

Occupiers continue to transfer troops to Bakhmut, AFU prevails in quality, accuracy, motivation – Syrsky

16:11 07.06.2023
Ukrainian forces move forward by 200 to 1,100 meters in Bakhmut direction, Russia's regular troops conduct hostilities there – Maliar

Ukrainian forces move forward by 200 to 1,100 meters in Bakhmut direction, Russia's regular troops conduct hostilities there – Maliar

18:59 05.06.2023
Ukrainian forces moving forward in Bakhmut direction – Syrsky

Ukrainian forces moving forward in Bakhmut direction – Syrsky

AD

HOT NEWS

Stoltenberg about Kuleba's statement on MAP: Talks still in progress, no final decision made yet

Ukraine-NATO Council to hold its first meeting on July 12

NATO allies reach consensus n removing MAP from Ukraine's path to membership – Kuleba

Biden, Erdoğan discuss issue of Ukraine and Sweden in NATO

As result of occupiers' airstrike during distribution of humanitarian aid in Zaporizhia region, four killed, 11 injured

LATEST

Kremlin to threaten to not extend deal to advance its objectives – ISW

President of Lithuania: Ukraine should become NATO member, it's time for clear plan on how we’ll achieve this

Stoltenberg about Kuleba's statement on MAP: Talks still in progress, no final decision made yet

Defense forces liberate 14 sq km of territories in south, east of Ukraine over past week – Maliar

Ukraine-NATO Council to hold its first meeting on July 12

Stoltenberg: Zelenskyy to take part in inaugural meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council

Heads of six parliaments call on Vilnius summit participants to commit themselves to Ukraine's membership in NATO – Stefanchuk

NATO allies reach consensus n removing MAP from Ukraine's path to membership – Kuleba

British intelligence reports problems with Russian military medicine, which increases losses of occupiers

Ministers of Culture of Ukraine, Latvia, Poland and Lithuania initiate Intl Fund for Protection of Ukraine's Cultural Heritage

AD
AD
AD
AD