Facts

20:49 01.09.2023

Situation in Bakhmut direction developing very actively, Ukrainian soldiers making progress – Maliar

2 min read
Situation in Bakhmut direction developing very actively, Ukrainian soldiers making progress – Maliar

The situation in Bakhmut direction is developing very actively, fighting continues, in particular in the area of the settlements of Kurdiumivka, Klischiivka and Andriivka, Ukrainian soldiers are making progress, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar has said.

"In Bakhmut direction, the situation is developing very actively, there are hot battles. If we talk about the territory south of Bakhmut, then we have Kurdiumivka – the epicenter of hostilities, Klischiivka and Andriivka, areas of these settlements. It is 'hot' in these areas, but our Armed Forces have some success there," Maliar said on the air of the telethon on Friday evening.

She said during active hostilities during the day, it is difficult to talk about what kind of promotion, since "combat operations are dynamics."

"It happens that in one day the position of the two sides changes several times," the deputy minister said.

Speaking about the northern flank in Bakhmut area, Maliar said the enemy continues to attack there and try to force the Ukrainian forces out of their positions there.

"But our Armed Forces are very powerfully resisting there, and the enemy is not able to do this," she said.

In Kupiansk direction, according to Maliar, today "the situation is more or less stabilized, but fighting continues there." In particular, yesterday Ukrainian soldiers repulsed at least eight enemy attacks.

According to the deputy minister, fighting is also continuing in Lyman direction, the enemy is trying to attack, but the Ukrainian forces stop them.

"As of now, the enemy is not able to advance there," she said.

Tags: #defense #ministry #front #bakhmut

MORE ABOUT

19:29 01.09.2023
Zelenskyy: HQ Supreme Commander-in-Chief is fully devoted to front

Zelenskyy: HQ Supreme Commander-in-Chief is fully devoted to front

20:15 31.08.2023
Reznikov congratulates Schnapps on his appointment as British Defense Minister

Reznikov congratulates Schnapps on his appointment as British Defense Minister

19:19 31.08.2023
Defense Ministry: Several Ukrainian media receive offer to publish information with signs of planned campaign to discredit work of ministry, AFU

Defense Ministry: Several Ukrainian media receive offer to publish information with signs of planned campaign to discredit work of ministry, AFU

19:07 29.08.2023
Defense, security forces lose 40-45 reconnaissance drones per day

Defense, security forces lose 40-45 reconnaissance drones per day

20:06 24.08.2023
Norway to transfer F-16 fighter jets, IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine – PM

Norway to transfer F-16 fighter jets, IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine – PM

21:06 21.08.2023
Zelenskyy calls on Greece to help protect Black Sea area with air defense systems

Zelenskyy calls on Greece to help protect Black Sea area with air defense systems

10:47 18.08.2023
Zelenskyy: Major Defense Industries Forum to be held in autumn

Zelenskyy: Major Defense Industries Forum to be held in autumn

13:28 17.08.2023
Foreign, Defense Ministries should work out subsequent defense packages with partners – Zelenskyy

Foreign, Defense Ministries should work out subsequent defense packages with partners – Zelenskyy

20:05 16.08.2023
Vereschuk: There’s no question of my transition to Defense Ministry

Vereschuk: There’s no question of my transition to Defense Ministry

15:37 15.08.2023
Ukrainian forces gradually but confidently moving forward in Bakhmut direction on southern flank – Maliar

Ukrainian forces gradually but confidently moving forward in Bakhmut direction on southern flank – Maliar

AD

HOT NEWS

We to do everything to return offline education – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy presents Mriia innovative educational app for schoolchildren

Zelenskyy: There will be no civilized economy in Crimea during occupation

Almost third of facilities in Kherson region not subject to restoration – Regional Administration head

Defense forces eliminate 470 occupiers over day – General Staff

LATEST

Yermak, Indian ambassador discuss deepening of bilateral cooperation

We to do everything to return offline education – Zelenskyy

Ukraine's partners understand offensive is moving in right direction – Kuleba

Reznikov holds talks with French Defense Minister

Nova Poshta launches targeted pick-up service in Romania

Zelenskyy presents Mriia innovative educational app for schoolchildren

Govt allocates UAH 7 bln for procurement of ammo, weapons for Border Guard Service

Kubrakov: 410 schools already restored at expense of local budgets

All residents of de-occupied part of Kherson region supplied with drinking water – Prokudin

Some 590 tonnes of watermelons, melons harvested in Kherson region – authorities

AD
AD
AD
AD