Situation in Bakhmut direction developing very actively, Ukrainian soldiers making progress – Maliar

The situation in Bakhmut direction is developing very actively, fighting continues, in particular in the area of the settlements of Kurdiumivka, Klischiivka and Andriivka, Ukrainian soldiers are making progress, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar has said.

"In Bakhmut direction, the situation is developing very actively, there are hot battles. If we talk about the territory south of Bakhmut, then we have Kurdiumivka – the epicenter of hostilities, Klischiivka and Andriivka, areas of these settlements. It is 'hot' in these areas, but our Armed Forces have some success there," Maliar said on the air of the telethon on Friday evening.

She said during active hostilities during the day, it is difficult to talk about what kind of promotion, since "combat operations are dynamics."

"It happens that in one day the position of the two sides changes several times," the deputy minister said.

Speaking about the northern flank in Bakhmut area, Maliar said the enemy continues to attack there and try to force the Ukrainian forces out of their positions there.

"But our Armed Forces are very powerfully resisting there, and the enemy is not able to do this," she said.

In Kupiansk direction, according to Maliar, today "the situation is more or less stabilized, but fighting continues there." In particular, yesterday Ukrainian soldiers repulsed at least eight enemy attacks.

According to the deputy minister, fighting is also continuing in Lyman direction, the enemy is trying to attack, but the Ukrainian forces stop them.

"As of now, the enemy is not able to advance there," she said.