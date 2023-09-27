Ukrainian troops continue their offensive south of Bakhmut, 115 occupiers killed over day

Units of Ukrainian troops continue the offensive operation south of Bakhmut. In particular, over the past day, successes have been achieved in the areas of Klischiyivka, Otradovka and Shumy, said Illia Yevlash, head of the press service of the Eastern Grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"There, our defenders continue their offensive and dislodge the occupiers from the occupied borders, continue to consolidate their positions. Also, the enemy does not abandon his idea to recapture the lost positions near Klischiyivka and Andriyivka, constantly storming and delivering fire strikes on the positions of our defenders. We are holding the defense, we are holding our borders securely, and we continue to inflict fire damage on the enemy," Yevlash said on the telethon.

He pointed out that over the past day, the enemy fired 544 times from various weapons, including heavy artillery systems and tank weapons, at the positions of Ukrainian defenders. There were seven military clashes. The enemy used its tactical and army aviation four times.

"We managed to eliminate 115 occupiers in this direction, and three surrendered," Yevlash added.

He also noted the effectiveness of the work of the Ukrainian counter-battery units working together with the UAV units.

"So, we managed to destroy four installations Msta-B and one Msta-C, one 203 mm Peony, two self-propelled Giatcint, and, in addition, eight D-30 guns, as well as two anti-tank guns MT-12 Rapira. That is, a fairly powerful blow was received by the enemy's artillery group in this direction. They also destroyed three cars, two ammunition depots and one electronic warfare station. We constantly continue to identify enemy command posts, their control points with drones, identify their locations and strike at them," Yevlash said.