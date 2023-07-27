To south of Bakhmut, Ukrainian soldiers gradually moving forward, repelling enemy attacks to its north - Maliar

In Bakhmut direction south of Bakhmut, Ukrainian soldiers are gradually moving forward, several enemy attacks have been repelled in Kupyansk and Lymany directions, said Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar.

"Fighting continues in the area of Klischiyivka, Kurdiumivka, Andriyivka. The fights are quite tough. The enemy is firing intensely. To the north of Bakhmut, we are repelling enemy attacks," Maliar wrote on the Telegram channel.

She noted that the enemy is attacking in Kupyansk direction, trying to dislodge the Ukrainian forces from the dominant heights.

"Today, our defenders have repulsed several assaults without losing positions," the Defense Ministry noted.

Several enemy attacks in the area of Serebryansky Forest were also repelled in Lymany direction today, the deputy minister said.