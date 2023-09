Zelenskyy announces his intention to de-occupy Bakhmut, two other cities

On Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised to liberate Bakhmut and two other key Ukrainian cities from Russian occupation during a discussion with American editors in Washington, CNN reports.

"We will de-occupy Bakhmut," Zelenskyy said.

"I think that we will de-occupy two more cities," he added. "I will not tell you what cities, sorry. And so we have the plan. Very, very comprehensive plan.”