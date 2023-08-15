Facts

15:37 15.08.2023

Ukrainian forces gradually but confidently moving forward in Bakhmut direction on southern flank – Maliar

Ukrainian forces gradually but confidently moving forward in Bakhmut direction on southern flank – Maliar

In Bakhmut direction along the southern flank, Ukrainian forces are gradually but confidently moving forward, despite great obstacles from the enemy, said Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar.

"As for the direction of Bakhmut offensive. You know that on the southern flank, our troops are gradually but confidently moving forward, with battles, with very large obstacles from the enemy. There are mining, aviation, and mortar attacks. Therefore, it is very difficult, but in such conditions, ours are moving forward," Maliar said on the air of the national telethon on Tuesday.

She noted that the situation is difficult everywhere on the fronts, including in the south.

"It's just that not a single meter of land is given to us," the deputy minister added.

Maliar recalled that now there are battles for Urozhaine in the south, and work is also continuing in Melitopol and Berdiansk directions, “so that it is more efficient to move forward.”

"It's very difficult. The enemy has installed a lot of concrete fortifications there, under the main dominating heights, and therefore it is not easy to get through there," she explained.

