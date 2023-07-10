Facts

09:27 10.07.2023

As result of occupiers' airstrike during distribution of humanitarian aid in Zaporizhia region, four killed, 11 injured

1 min read
As a result of an air strike by Russian occupiers during the distribution of humanitarian aid in Zaporizhia region, four civilians were killed and 11 injured, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has said.

"Zaporizhia. Russian troops carried out an air strike on Orikhiv school, where at that time civilians were receiving humanitarian assistance. As a result of the explosion, four citizens were killed, and 11 more were injured," the ministry said.

It is noted that the bomb almost completely destroyed the building.

In addition, under the rubble of the destroyed institution were more than 15 people who were inside and nearby outside. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure facilities located near the epicenter of the explosion were also damaged.

At the same time, rescuers released the bodies of four killed – three women born in 1976, 1978 and 1980, as well as men, born in 1976m; while 11 more rescued citizens with injuries of varying severity were hospitalized after first aid.

"Rescue work continues. Sappers are establishing the type of ammunition used against the civilian population," the Interior Ministry said.

