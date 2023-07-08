Facts

14:19 08.07.2023

Ukraine is not ready for NATO membership now, must go through 'rational path' for this – Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden does not think that Ukraine is ready for NATO membership now, but is ready to "blaze a rational path" so that Ukraine can apply for membership in the Alliance.

"I don't think it's ready for membership in NATO... I don't think there is unanimity in NATO about whether or not to bring Ukraine into the NATO family now, at this moment, in the middle of a war," he said in an interview with CNN published in Saturday.

"So, I think we have to lay out a rational path for Ukraine to be able to qualify to get into NATO," Biden said.

According to him, "NATO is a process that takes some time to meet all the qualifications, from democratization to a whole range of other issues. I talked about this in detail with Zelenskyy."

"The United States will be ready to provide, while the process is underway, to provide security, like the security that we provide for Israel, weapons, the capacity to defend itself," Biden also said.

According to the President of the United States, "it is premature to call for a vote now because there are otherqualifications that need to be met, including democratization and some of the other issues."

