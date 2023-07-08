Zelenskyy thanks Biden, US people for new package of weapons

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked U.S. President Joseph Biden and the American people for providing Ukraine with a new weapons package, which includes cluster munitions.

"A timely, broad and much-needed defense aid package from the United States. We are grateful to the American people and President Joseph Biden for decisive steps that bring Ukraine closer to victory over the enemy, and democracy to victory over dictatorship. The expansion of Ukraine's defense capabilities will provide new tools for the de-occupation of our land and bringing peace closer," he said on Twitter late Friday.

As reported, on Friday, Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl at a press briefing at the Pentagon announced that a new arms aid package worth about $800 million, which will include 155-mm cluster shells, has been sent to Ukraine.