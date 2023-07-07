Number of refusals to participate in hostilities increased in occupiers’ units – AFU General Staff

In the units of the Russian occupation forces, the number of refusals to participate in hostilities has increased due to significant losses in the aggressor's manpower, as well as the successes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"So, in the area of the settlement of Rozivka, Zaporizhia region, about 20 Russian military refused to carry out combat missions in advanced positions. After that, they were taken into custody and moved to the building of Rozivsky district Court," the message posted on Facebook on Friday evening says.