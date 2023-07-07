Ukraine, Slovakia can become donors to protect people from mine threat – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Slovakia for the contract for the supply of 16 self-propelled howitzers.

"I am grateful for the defense support and, in particular, the support now, on the eve of signing a contract for the production of 16 Zuzanna-2 self-propelled howitzers. Of course, we are also working on other joint production of shells, production of guns," he said in Bratislava after talks with Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová on Friday.

"We are ready to buy the appropriate Slovak equipment. We are interested in this and are ready to create new production facilities for mine clearance," the President said. Ukraine and Slovakia, according to him, "together can become donors of global protection of people from the global mine threat."

Zelenskyy also expressed readiness to "jointly develop transport." "I am very grateful for Ukraine's principled support in European integration. And separately, I want to emphasize our gratitude for Slovakia's help in protecting against Russian terror with missiles and drones. Slovakia has provided us with very necessary anti-aircraft systems for defense, provided aircraft. And I am grateful to you for every life saved, life in Ukraine thanks to these air defense systems and these aircraft," he stressed.