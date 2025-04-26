Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:09 26.04.2025

Putin's victory impossible, because it to be failure of USA as world leader – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Vladimir Putin's victory is impossible, because it will be the failure of the United States as a world leader, in addition, it will affect the world economy, believes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Putin's victory is impossible, because it will be the failure of the United States as a world leader, and this is politics. This affects many things, your currency, your economy, the stability and strength of the US dollar, the presence of your currency in the world, your business. So, it affects all of this, prices, energy resources, and many countries in the world base their economies on energy resources," Zelenskyy said in an interview with American journalist Ben Shapiro.

In addition, if Putin succeeds, it will be a big risk for the United States and its allies, because there are certain leaders in the Pacific region "who have been in power for many years" and look up to Putin." "So if he succeeds, they think, why don't they try again?" Zelenskyy added.

