Zelenskyy on meeting with Trump: Has potential to become historic if we achieve joint results

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called his meeting with US President Donald Trump "good," adding that it has the potential to become historic if joint results are achieved.

"A good meeting. One-on-one, we managed to discuss a lot. We hope for a result from all the things that were said. Protection of the lives of our people. A complete and unconditional ceasefire. A reliable and lasting peace that will prevent a recurrence of war. A very symbolic meeting that has the potential to become historic if we achieve joint results," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

He also thanked Trump for the meeting.