Trump calls for immediate signing of agreement with Ukraine on rare earths, announces progress in peace agreement with Russia

President of the United States Donald Trump said that Ukraine is delaying the signing of an important agreement with the United States on rare earth elements and called for its immediate conclusion, while reporting on the positive progress of work on a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

"Ukraine, headed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has not signed the final papers on the very important Rare Earths Deal with the United States. It is at least three weeks late. Hopefully, it will be signed IMMEDIATELY," Trump wrote on the social network Truth Social.

"Work on the overall Peace Deal between Russia and Ukraine is going smoothly. SUCCESS seems to be in the future!" he added.