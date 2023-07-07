Kyiv metro receives six more cars from Warsaw

The Kyiv Metro municipal company has received another six cars as part of the technical assistance of its Polish colleagues, the Kyiv City State Administration reported, referring to the Kyiv Metro.

"The other day, six more Warsaw cars arrived in Kyiv as technical assistance from Polish colleagues. In general, the Kyiv metro received 18 cars. Delivery of 42 more is planned before the end of this year," the Kyiv City State Administration said on Friday.

"Now, the enterprise's specialists are gradually inspecting and checking the received cars, in particular, the mechanical part. Even though the cars of series No. 81-717 are also operated on the Kyiv metro lines, several differences must be taken into account when inspecting and checking all equipment," Head of Kyiv Metro Viktor Brahinsky said, quoted by the press service.

The inventory fleet of cars of the Kyiv Metro is 821 cars of various models and years of production, of which 656 are Soviet-made cars. Rolling stock requires mandatory routine maintenance. Thus, every 480,000 km (once every four years) the cars undergo a factory repair (from current to overhaul). Within their framework, preventive maintenance and revision of the equipment of the control system, brake system, and engines is carried out. Other measures are taken to ensure the uninterrupted operation of the rolling stock and the required level of traffic safety.