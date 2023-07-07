Facts

15:44 07.07.2023

Kyiv metro receives six more cars from Warsaw

2 min read
Kyiv metro receives six more cars from Warsaw

The Kyiv Metro municipal company has received another six cars as part of the technical assistance of its Polish colleagues, the Kyiv City State Administration reported, referring to the Kyiv Metro.

"The other day, six more Warsaw cars arrived in Kyiv as technical assistance from Polish colleagues. In general, the Kyiv metro received 18 cars. Delivery of 42 more is planned before the end of this year," the Kyiv City State Administration said on Friday.

"Now, the enterprise's specialists are gradually inspecting and checking the received cars, in particular, the mechanical part. Even though the cars of series No. 81-717 are also operated on the Kyiv metro lines, several differences must be taken into account when inspecting and checking all equipment," Head of Kyiv Metro Viktor Brahinsky said, quoted by the press service.

The inventory fleet of cars of the Kyiv Metro is 821 cars of various models and years of production, of which 656 are Soviet-made cars. Rolling stock requires mandatory routine maintenance. Thus, every 480,000 km (once every four years) the cars undergo a factory repair (from current to overhaul). Within their framework, preventive maintenance and revision of the equipment of the control system, brake system, and engines is carried out. Other measures are taken to ensure the uninterrupted operation of the rolling stock and the required level of traffic safety.

Tags: #kyiv_metropoliten #warsaw

MORE ABOUT

18:20 25.04.2023
Klitschko: First batch of subway cars to arrive in Kyiv from Warsaw soon

Klitschko: First batch of subway cars to arrive in Kyiv from Warsaw soon

19:11 24.04.2023
Chain of veterinary clinics Zveropolis to open first center in Warsaw

Chain of veterinary clinics Zveropolis to open first center in Warsaw

10:54 06.04.2023
Kubrakov: railway connection between Rava-Ruska, Warsaw to be launched in few months

Kubrakov: railway connection between Rava-Ruska, Warsaw to be launched in few months

11:06 03.04.2023
Zelenskyy to visit Warsaw on Wednesday

Zelenskyy to visit Warsaw on Wednesday

14:02 24.03.2023
Ukrainian apartment rental app Bird launches in Warsaw

Ukrainian apartment rental app Bird launches in Warsaw

17:54 13.03.2023
Diia.Business center in Warsaw will help promote 20 Ukrainian manufacturers in Polish market

Diia.Business center in Warsaw will help promote 20 Ukrainian manufacturers in Polish market

17:57 17.05.2022
Ministry of Digital Transformation opens Diia.Business centre in Warsaw

Ministry of Digital Transformation opens Diia.Business centre in Warsaw

14:38 26.03.2022
Biden met with Kuleba, Reznikov in Warsaw - CNN

Biden met with Kuleba, Reznikov in Warsaw - CNN

12:43 26.03.2022
Kuleba, Reznikov meet with Blinken, Austin in Warsaw

Kuleba, Reznikov meet with Blinken, Austin in Warsaw

18:26 29.12.2020
Kyiv metro to run two hours longer on New Year's Eve

Kyiv metro to run two hours longer on New Year's Eve

AD

HOT NEWS

Stoltenberg: All allies support establishment of NATO-Ukraine Council

Slovakia to supply Ukraine with 16 howitzers, establish their joint production with Ukraine – Čaputová

Stoltenberg expects allies to once again confirm at summit that Ukraine will be NATO member

Syrsky: Ukrainian soldiers return previously occupied territories in Bakhmut direction

The Netherlands' House of Representatives recognizes Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide

LATEST

Stoltenberg: All allies support establishment of NATO-Ukraine Council

Ukraine, Slovakia can become donors to protect people from mine threat – Zelenskyy

Slovakia to supply Ukraine with 16 howitzers, establish their joint production with Ukraine – Čaputová

Almost 2,000 surveillance cameras in Kyiv help to solve crimes promptly – Nebytov

Risk of cholera in south, east of Ukraine higher than in other regions – infectious disease doctor

Stoltenberg expects allies to once again confirm at summit that Ukraine will be NATO member

Defense Ministry prepares concept for transformation of Ukraine's defense sector – Reznikov

Syrsky: Ukrainian soldiers return previously occupied territories in Bakhmut direction

Reznikov outlines vision of future of Ukrainian defense

Occupiers create new Azov naval district with headquarters in occupied Mariupol – UK intelligence

AD
AD
AD
AD