Facts

19:11 24.04.2023

Chain of veterinary clinics Zveropolis to open first center in Warsaw

1 min read
Chain of veterinary clinics Zveropolis to open first center in Warsaw

The chain of veterinary clinics Zveropolis will open the first center in Warsaw (Poland) on May 8, the co-owner of the chain, former Deputy Minister of Economy Svitlana Panaiotidi, has said.

"Last year we decided to open in Warsaw - a country where there are many of our clients and Ukrainians in general, our specialists. In addition, Poland provides very good opportunities for starting a business. We are happy that we can give work to Ukrainians in Warsaw and create an opportunity to serve Ukrainians in a clinic in Warsaw "like at home," she wrote on Facebook.

According to her, in December 2022, the sixth clinic of the chain opened in Kyiv.

In addition to the veterinary service, Zveropolis offers a hotel service for animals.

According to Opendatabot, the owners and beneficiaries of Zveropolis LLC are Panaiotidi and Maryna Kvashnina (50% each). According to the financial results for 2022, the company received UAH 1.8 million in net loss, and UAH 4.6 million in revenue.

Tags: #warsaw #vetclinic #opening

MORE ABOUT

10:54 06.04.2023
Kubrakov: railway connection between Rava-Ruska, Warsaw to be launched in few months

Kubrakov: railway connection between Rava-Ruska, Warsaw to be launched in few months

11:06 03.04.2023
Zelenskyy to visit Warsaw on Wednesday

Zelenskyy to visit Warsaw on Wednesday

14:02 24.03.2023
Ukrainian apartment rental app Bird launches in Warsaw

Ukrainian apartment rental app Bird launches in Warsaw

17:54 13.03.2023
Diia.Business center in Warsaw will help promote 20 Ukrainian manufacturers in Polish market

Diia.Business center in Warsaw will help promote 20 Ukrainian manufacturers in Polish market

17:57 17.05.2022
Ministry of Digital Transformation opens Diia.Business centre in Warsaw

Ministry of Digital Transformation opens Diia.Business centre in Warsaw

14:38 26.03.2022
Biden met with Kuleba, Reznikov in Warsaw - CNN

Biden met with Kuleba, Reznikov in Warsaw - CNN

12:43 26.03.2022
Kuleba, Reznikov meet with Blinken, Austin in Warsaw

Kuleba, Reznikov meet with Blinken, Austin in Warsaw

18:15 08.05.2019
Ryanair adds second flight on Fridays on Kyiv-Warsaw route from Nov

Ryanair adds second flight on Fridays on Kyiv-Warsaw route from Nov

13:31 13.11.2017
Warsaw not to disclose list of Ukrainians banned from entering Poland

Warsaw not to disclose list of Ukrainians banned from entering Poland

18:54 09.11.2017
Warsaw positively appraises Kyiv offer on Consultative Committee

Warsaw positively appraises Kyiv offer on Consultative Committee

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian MFA: It’s dangerous when some Hungarian politicians try to make security of Euro-Atlantic space dependent on Moscow’s whims

Syrsky: In Bakhmut, our soldiers not only conduct defensive operations, but also actively counterattack

Ukrainian-Estonian declaration becomes tenth in support of Ukraine in NATO

Invaders deport almost 20,000 Ukrainian children, it’s known about more than 70 camps of their re–education in Russia - Verkhovna Rada

Estonian PM hopes that EU to fulfil its obligation to supply mln artillery ammunition to Ukraine

LATEST

Ukrainian MFA: It’s dangerous when some Hungarian politicians try to make security of Euro-Atlantic space dependent on Moscow’s whims

Syrsky: In Bakhmut, our soldiers not only conduct defensive operations, but also actively counterattack

Ukrainian-Estonian declaration becomes tenth in support of Ukraine in NATO

Invaders deport almost 20,000 Ukrainian children, it’s known about more than 70 camps of their re–education in Russia - Verkhovna Rada

Podoliak: Ukraine needs weapons to destroy logistics, fortifications, not to strike at Moscow

Estonian PM hopes that EU to fulfil its obligation to supply mln artillery ammunition to Ukraine

Zelenskyy: No threat from Belarus today

Zelenskyy: Ukraine rescues 2,238 people from Russian captivity, including 140 civilians

Decision on EUR 1 bln for purchase of ammunition to Ukraine to be approved in coming days – Borrell

FM: Future of Euro-Atlantic security being decided on Ukraine's battlefield

AD
AD
AD
AD