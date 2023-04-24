Chain of veterinary clinics Zveropolis to open first center in Warsaw

The chain of veterinary clinics Zveropolis will open the first center in Warsaw (Poland) on May 8, the co-owner of the chain, former Deputy Minister of Economy Svitlana Panaiotidi, has said.

"Last year we decided to open in Warsaw - a country where there are many of our clients and Ukrainians in general, our specialists. In addition, Poland provides very good opportunities for starting a business. We are happy that we can give work to Ukrainians in Warsaw and create an opportunity to serve Ukrainians in a clinic in Warsaw "like at home," she wrote on Facebook.

According to her, in December 2022, the sixth clinic of the chain opened in Kyiv.

In addition to the veterinary service, Zveropolis offers a hotel service for animals.

According to Opendatabot, the owners and beneficiaries of Zveropolis LLC are Panaiotidi and Maryna Kvashnina (50% each). According to the financial results for 2022, the company received UAH 1.8 million in net loss, and UAH 4.6 million in revenue.