Occupiers create new Azov naval district with headquarters in occupied Mariupol – UK intelligence

On July 1, the Russian Navy created a new Azov Naval District headquartered in the occupied Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, Donetsk region, according to a summary on the Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Friday morning.

"Subordinate to the Black Sea Fleet, the district will reportedly command eight warships, including three modern Karakurt class corvettes which can launch SS-N-30A Kalibr cruise missiles. The Azov Naval District will likely focus on supporting logistical and counter-partisan tasks, freeing up the main BSF to concentrate on long range strike operations and projecting maritime power further abroad.

Intelligence said the Azov Sea is a vital maritime are for Russia, because it connects its inland waterways with international sea routes. "In the context of the war, it also offers an alternative military resupply the armed forces if Russia's land routes to southern Ukraine are disrupted," the intelligence said.