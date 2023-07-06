Facts

20:57 06.07.2023

Zelenskyy notes different positions on defense assistance to Ukraine between him, Bulgarian President Radev

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about his and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev's different views on defense support for Ukraine.

"I spoke with the president today, he expressed his opinion about the support of weapons. I want to note right away that in all other aspects: energy, Peace Formula, we had a complete understanding. As for the aspect of assistance in the defense of Ukraine, we have a different view on things," Zelenskyy said in Sofia on Thursday at a meeting with representatives of the country's political forces.

"He believes it is an escalation to provide assistance to Ukraine. And I think - no, this is protection. This is an absolutely different philosophy," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, Radev told him that "as the supreme commander-in-chief, he cannot allow there to be a decrease in weapons in his army. For him, this is the reason for the lack of support for us."

"And I told him frankly that your weapons, if we lay down, and Russia goes further, your weapons will not be enough, even if it is 5 times more than you have it. I don't want to humiliate anyone, I'm not humiliating the Bulgarian army, I'm just saying - our weapons were also not enough. Our partners helped us," Zelenskyy said.

He recalled that "some states, for example, like the Baltic States, Poland, have begun to give us everything they have, because they understand."

"I am talking about help and I am very happy about the help we are taking. This is a great help, I am very grateful. But this is for five days. This is such an appetite of this tragedy," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #assistance #bulgaria #zelenskyy

