Russia on verge of civil war ― Budanov

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, believes that the Russian Federation is on the verge of civil war and internal turbulence in the Russian Federation may be useful for Ukraine.

"That's what we see now—that Russian society is torn into two pieces. The situation indicates exactly what our service was talking about: the Russian Federation is on the verge of civil war. A small internal ‘case’ is needed and the internal conflict will intensify," Budanov said in an interview with The Times.

According to the head of military intelligence, internal turbulence in the Russian Federation and the deprivation of Russian President Vladimir Putin of power may be useful for Ukraine.

According to Budanov, the population of the Russian Federation supports the war, but only when they watch it on TV. "But as soon as one of them receives a summons, he begins to look for reasons not to go there. Going to war themselves is not an option for them," he said.

Budanov also spoke about the secret data of the Russian Interior Ministry intercepted by the military intelligence of Ukraine, which reflects the mood of the population of the Russian Federation during the mutiny of the so-called PMC Wagner. Budanov said that the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the aggressor state uses a new generation of spyware software that allows tracking individual supposedly protected messengers, as well as trends in social networks and regional media.

According to the secret data of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, which was analyzed by Ukrainian military intelligence, during the mutiny on June 24 and June 25, the owner of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, had the support of the population of 17 out of 46 regions of the Russian Federation, and Russian dictator Putin - of the 21st. In particular, the latter could count on the loyalty of Moscow, but not St. Petersburg, and the lowest support for Putin was recorded in Dagestan.