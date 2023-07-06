Facts

16:28 06.07.2023

Ukraine, Bulgaria to intensify defense cooperation – Zelenskyy in Sofia

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Bulgaria Nikolay Denkov have agreed during talks to intensify defense cooperation between the countries.

"Today, we agreed to significantly intensify cooperation between our defense institutions and in the defense sector in general. Trust me, we will share with our partners all of our useful security experience gained during the war so as to increase our common strength," the head of state said at a press conference in Sofia on Thursday.

According to Zelenskyy, he invited Bulgarian companies to join the restoration of Ukraine, in particular, in the education field, and Bulgaria is ready to join environmental and digitalization projects.

"We discussed our energy cooperation. Energy independence and market stability is a part of the security architecture in every country. Together we can give our countries more guarantees of energy stability and, which is no less important, guarantees of price attractiveness for ordinary people, ordinary consumers. We should save people from price crises. I am glad that energy is becoming one of the priorities of cooperation between our states, between Ukraine and Bulgaria," he said.

The Ukrainian president also announced that a joint declaration has been signed to reaffirm Bulgaria's support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.

He also noted that Bulgaria is ready to join the implementation of the Peace Formula.

"I informed Mr. Prime Minister about our work for the implementation of the Peace Formula and I would like to point out Bulgaria's readiness to join these efforts," Zelenskyy said.

He also thanked Bulgaria for giving "shelter to our people, forcibly displaced persons."

Tags: #ukraine #bulgaria #defense_sector

