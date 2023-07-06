Facts

12:33 06.07.2023

Zelenskyy to hold talks in Bulgaria with country's leadership on Thursday

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold talks with the President and Prime Minister in Bulgaria on Thursday.

"Sofia. Bulgaria. I will hold detailed talks with Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, meet with President Rumen Radev, officials, parliamentarians, politicians, journalists. Defense support, Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, NATO summit, security guarantees and the implementation of the Peace Formula," he said on Thursday in the Telegram channel.

