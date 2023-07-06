Investigation to find out how explosives ended up in Shevchenkivsky court; National Guard officers not injured – Klymenko

One person died and two were injured in an incident in Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv, where Ihor Humeniuk, a suspect in the case of a grenade explosion in the building of the Verkhovna Rada in 2015, threw an explosive device at law enforcement officers and then blew himself up, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko said.

"Preliminarily, Humeniuk, suspected of committing a serious crime in 2015, as a result of which four servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine were killed, today he was brought to another court session. It has been going on for eight years. Well, after this session, which ended approximately two hours after it began, Mr. Humeniuk first closed himself in the toilet, after that he opened the doors and threw some kind of explosive device at the guard. There were two such explosions," Klymenko said at a briefing at the scene in Kyiv on Wednesday.

After that, according to the minister, Humeniuk tried to leave the courtroom without permission. From "the servicemen of the convoy stopped him with a shot in the air, he returned, barricaded himself in a separate room, and after that the employees of the Rapid Operational Response Unitof the city of Kyiv tried to release him in this room. Of course, before that they tried to negotiate – he did not go to any contact. After the doors to this room were unblocked, another explosive object was thrown at the police officers, and only the shields that were in front of them saved their lives," the head of the department said.

According to him, the police officers were injured, now they are in medical institutions, nothing threatens their lives.

"Citizen Humeniuk himself died from an explosive device," Klymenko said.

According to him, there were no other dead or injured as a result of the incident. A "very quick evacuation of all citizens who were both in court and not far from the court" was carried out.

"At the moment, I want to confirm: the attacker himself died directly. He most likely blew himself up on an explosive object that was with him, and two employees of the Rapid Operational Response Unit of the city of Kyiv were wounded at the moment. Nothing threatens their lives. The lower limbs were injured, the ambulance took them away," the minister said.

Answering a question from journalists, Klymenko denied the information about the wounding of the National Guard of Ukraine, but noted that they had received eye irritation due to smoke from explosives.

"Now they are working at the site of explosives to make sure that there are no explosive objects or devices at the crime scene. Criminal proceedings are open – this is an encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer, and, well, an encroachment on escaping from custody of the court. Now investigative and operational groups are working, forensic specialists are working," the minister said.

When asked how Humeniuk brought the explosives to court, he replied: "This is just a question in the framework of the criminal proceedings, which will now be carried out by the central office of the city of Kyiv." According to him, it is not yet clear where the explosive was located – in the toilet room, or where the suspect barricaded himself, or he somehow brought it with him. The investigation will give an answer to this," Klymenko said.

The minister also denied the information that Humeniuk seized weapons when he ran out of the courtroom into the courtyard of the court, where the escort car was parked, and that he took hostages with him.

When asked whether Humeniuk had psychological disorders, the head of the department found it difficult to answer, noting that "these are questions for the doctors who examined him for eigth years in a pretrial detention facility, who watched him."

According to Klymenko, it should be established who was Humeniuk's defender and accomplice in the 2015 crime and "who was interested in this process taking so long."

Humeniuk's lawyer Oleksandr Svyrydovsky said on UWN that his client was "depressed, because on August 31 it will be eight years since he has been in jail without a court verdict." "If he really committed such actions, then I believe that a significant part of the blame for this lies with the prosecutor and the court, which extends his detention," the lawyer said.

According to him, Humeniuk repeatedly made statements that he wanted to mobilize and participate in hostilities.