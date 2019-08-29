Facts

12:06 29.08.2019

Lutsenko signs letter of resignation from post of prosecutor general

1 min read
Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has signed a letter of resignation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Letter to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky from the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Lutsenko. Please, dismiss me from the post of Prosecutor General on my own wish on the basis of Paragraph 1 of Part 1 of Article 42 of the law of Ukraine on the Prosecutor's Office," Lutsenko said, reading the text of the letter, after which he signed it.

The signing of the letter was broadcasted live on Thursday. The document was dated August 29, 2019.

