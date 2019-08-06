Facts

18:50 06.08.2019

Gontareva, Filatov, Stetsenko summoned to PGO to be served notice of suspicion in UAH 150 mln embezzlement case – Prosecutor General

2 min read
Gontareva, Filatov, Stetsenko summoned to PGO to be served notice of suspicion in UAH 150 mln embezzlement case – Prosecutor General

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has said that ex-governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Valeriya Gontareva, ex-Deputy Head of Presidential Administration Oleksiy Filatov and co-owner of ICU investment group Konstiantyn Stetsenko have been summoned to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) to be served notices of suspicion in the case on the embezzlement of UAH 150 million during a deal of the Agrarian Fund and one of the banks.

"In the case, ICU was involved in a transaction between the Agrarian Fund and one of the banks, as a result of which the funds in the amount of UAH 150 million were actually stolen. The head of the prosecutor's group, Serhiy Kiz, sees the sufficiency of the evidence collected," the prosecutor general said in a video commentary published on YouTube channel of the PGO.

"Suspicion is served to the person who directly put his signature on the documents... These are Stetsenko as the deputy of the ICU group, Gontareva as the head of the ICU and Filatov, who served this deal," Lutsenko said, noting that these three citizens were called to the investigator for being served notices of suspicion.

"If they do not come, notices of suspicion will be sent the other way – through the mail to the address of residence," he added.

Tags: #filatov #suspicion #gontareva #pgo #lutsenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:05 03.08.2019
Head of Kyiv's district administrative court, three more judges served notice of suspicion

Head of Kyiv's district administrative court, three more judges served notice of suspicion

16:48 01.08.2019
Denisova summoned to PGO for questioning

Denisova summoned to PGO for questioning

14:37 01.08.2019
Chief prosecutor Lutsenko on his vacation in Provence: Mountains, grapes, lavender, sea and friends

Chief prosecutor Lutsenko on his vacation in Provence: Mountains, grapes, lavender, sea and friends

12:32 29.07.2019
Ukrainian law-enforcers serve suspicion notice to citizen of Serbia for participation in illegal armed formation, assisting Russia's occupation of Crimea

Ukrainian law-enforcers serve suspicion notice to citizen of Serbia for participation in illegal armed formation, assisting Russia's occupation of Crimea

18:21 26.07.2019
PGO as part of investigation into Maidan cases checks judges of Kyiv's District Administrative Court for involvement in commission of crimes

PGO as part of investigation into Maidan cases checks judges of Kyiv's District Administrative Court for involvement in commission of crimes

14:14 26.07.2019
Ukrainian PGO's actions on Moscow's extradition requests contradicts position of persecuted Ukrainians in Russia – human rights activists

Ukrainian PGO's actions on Moscow's extradition requests contradicts position of persecuted Ukrainians in Russia – human rights activists

13:12 26.07.2019
NABU, PGO searching Kyiv's District Administration Court due to possible criminal offenses by court's head, number of judges

NABU, PGO searching Kyiv's District Administration Court due to possible criminal offenses by court's head, number of judges

13:02 20.07.2019
Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

Lutsenko on investigation into Sheremet's murder: There are hot versions

15:43 13.07.2019
NABU summons Lutsenko for questioning on July 15 – Sarhan

NABU summons Lutsenko for questioning on July 15 – Sarhan

18:55 08.07.2019
SBU, PGO have info that NewsOne ultimate beneficiaries related to Russia's Promsvyazbank

SBU, PGO have info that NewsOne ultimate beneficiaries related to Russia's Promsvyazbank

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky calls on Macron, Merkel, Putin to hold Normandy meeting as soon as possible

Four Ukrainian servicemen killed in Donbas

SBI says it is investigating Poroshenko's vacation in Maldives

Zelensky appoints Kravchenko commander of Joint Forces instead of Syrsky – decrees

Ukraine's interests in PACE without focusing on Russia's presence should be advanced – Servant of the People

LATEST

Servant of the People calls for drafting, adopting rules for media coverage during war

Zelensky calls on Macron, Merkel, Putin to hold Normandy meeting as soon as possible

First batch of cancer drugs bought with 2019 budget funds arrives in Ukraine

Cabinet expects to increase share of use of Ukrainian language in everyday life up to 75% by 2030

Poroshenko always crossed border legally – European Solidarity Party press service

Lithuania, following Estonia, seeks non-recognition in Brussels of Russian passports given to ORDLO residents

Volker requests meeting with Surkov – political expert

Four Ukrainian servicemen killed in Donbas

SBI says it is investigating Poroshenko's vacation in Maldives

Ukraine, U.S. sign memo of understanding on search for POW, MIA

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD