Gontareva, Filatov, Stetsenko summoned to PGO to be served notice of suspicion in UAH 150 mln embezzlement case – Prosecutor General

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has said that ex-governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Valeriya Gontareva, ex-Deputy Head of Presidential Administration Oleksiy Filatov and co-owner of ICU investment group Konstiantyn Stetsenko have been summoned to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) to be served notices of suspicion in the case on the embezzlement of UAH 150 million during a deal of the Agrarian Fund and one of the banks.

"In the case, ICU was involved in a transaction between the Agrarian Fund and one of the banks, as a result of which the funds in the amount of UAH 150 million were actually stolen. The head of the prosecutor's group, Serhiy Kiz, sees the sufficiency of the evidence collected," the prosecutor general said in a video commentary published on YouTube channel of the PGO.

"Suspicion is served to the person who directly put his signature on the documents... These are Stetsenko as the deputy of the ICU group, Gontareva as the head of the ICU and Filatov, who served this deal," Lutsenko said, noting that these three citizens were called to the investigator for being served notices of suspicion.

"If they do not come, notices of suspicion will be sent the other way – through the mail to the address of residence," he added.