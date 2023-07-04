Facts

10:40 04.07.2023

Russia announces new attack by Ukrainian drones in New Moscow, Moscow region

1 min read

A new attack by Ukrainian drones in New Moscow and in Odintsovo district of Moscow region was reported on Tuesday morning by the Russian media with reference to the authorities.

According to the authorities, all five drones were shot down by air defense and electronic warfare, there were no casualties.

For security reasons, 14 flights were redirected from Vnukovo Airport to alternate airfields - Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo.

