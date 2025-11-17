Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:29 17.11.2025

Zelenskyy, Macron take part in forum on joint drone production

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of France Emmanuel Macron took part in a Ukrainian-French forum on joint drone production in Paris, the press service of the Ukrainian president has said.

"The head of state spoke about Ukraine's use of various types of drones, including long-range and maritime, production capabilities and readiness for joint production with France. Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for partnership between businesses and defense ministries of the countries. During the forum, possible directions for joint drone production were discussed – the creation of joint ventures and investments," the service said.

It is noted that the leaders have the same position: such cooperation will not only strengthen Ukraine and France, but will also contribute to strengthening European security in general.

Zelenskyy, commenting on his participation in the forum, emphasized that he spoke about Ukraine's use of various types of drones – long-range, sea-based, – about production capabilities.

"We are ready for joint production with France. We need to develop a partnership between businesses and defense agencies of our countries. Such cooperation will strengthen both Ukraine and France and will contribute to strengthening European security in general," Zelenskyy said in the Telegram channel.

