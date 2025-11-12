Interceptor drones destroy more than 150 enemy attack UAVs since early November – commander

Photo: https://www.facebook.com

Interceptor drones have destroyed 1,100 enemy attack drones since the beginning of September this year, including 150 since the beginning of the current month, reported Colonel Yuriy Cherevashenko, appointed commander of unmanned air defense systems and deputy commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on November 7.

"Interceptor drones are a flexible, cost-effective, and technologically essential element of modern air defense. While they cannot replace anti-aircraft missile systems or manned aircraft, they significantly enhance the effectiveness of the state's air defense system, making it more adaptable to new challenges," Cherevashenko noted.

As reported on the Ukrainian Air Force's Facebook page, the Air Force is actively expanding this area, both in the context of creating new UAV interceptor units and in training crews at training centers in various locations.

The introduction of interceptor drones is accompanied by updated tactics, training programs, and procedures for interaction with all airspace defense elements. Air Force instructors practice unit coordination in challenging conditions—night sorties, signal loss, and missions under active electronic warfare—improving response times in a variety of situations.