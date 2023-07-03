Facts

09:29 03.07.2023

Air defense destroys 13 of 17 kamikaze drones during Mon night enemy attack – Air Force

On Monday night, the Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine using 17 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones from the eastern direction, 13 of them were destroyed by the Ukrainian air defense while the rest did not reach their targets, the Ukrainian Air Force has said on Monday morning.

"The launch of 17 Shaheds was recorded. The air defense forces operated in the southern, eastern and central regions. As a result of the air defense battle, 13 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones were destroyed by means and efforts of the Air Force in cooperation with the air defense of the other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The rest [of the drones] did not reach their targets. No casualties have been reported, according to the preliminary information," it said on the Telegram channel.

In addition, the Air Force said that over the past and current day, Ukrainian aviation has made dozens of aircraft take-offs, 15 of them for the destruction of enemy equipment, logistics and manpower.

