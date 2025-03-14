Some 146 combat clashes recorded in 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, 146 combat clashes have been recorded. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram in operational information on the Russian invasion as of 8:00 on Friday.

"The enemy carried out 103 airstrikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 154 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out about six thousand attacks, 166 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,509 kamikaze drones for destruction," the General Staff reports.