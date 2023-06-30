Facts

Work with partners for supply of shells to be more active – Zelenskyy

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy considers it necessary to strengthen work with partners in the supply of ammunition.

"Today I held a meeting of the Headquarters in great detail on several issues. The commander-in-chief and commanders reported on the general defense situation and on the specific directions of our defense and our offensive operations. During this day, there is also progress in all areas of our active actions," he said in a video address on Friday.

According to him, "we considered at the rate the supply of ammunition for artillery, for the East, for the South. And although our work with partners for the sake of shells for Ukrainian soldiers is already at its maximum, we will make it even more active. The toughening of our artillery is an obvious priority, and all international officers received additional tasks today."

Zelenskyy said "there were reports of our intelligence on the territory of Belarus: the Main Intelligence Agency, foreign intelligence, intelligence of border guards; report of the head of the SBU."

"We carefully analyze every fact and any prospects in all areas. By the decision of the Headquarters, Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhny and General Nayev were instructed to strengthen the northern direction in order to guarantee peace," he said.

