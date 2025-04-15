Interfax-Ukraine
Kallas warns European leaders against taking part in Moscow May 9 celebrations – media

The European Union’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas warned European leaders on Monday against participating in Moscow’s military celebrations on May 9, Politico said Monday.

“According to Russian media, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government has extended invitations to the leaders of China, India and Brazil — as well as to EU country Slovakia and to Serbia, which aspires to join the 27-member bloc,” Politico said.

“What was also discussed very clearly, and said by different member states, is that any participation in the 9th May parades or celebrations in Moscow will not be taken lightly on the European side, considering that Russia is really waging a full-scale war in Europe,” the ezine quoted Kallas as saying, who told journalists in Luxembourg after a gathering of foreign ministers.

Kallas added the EU does not want to see any potential member of the bloc joining Putin’s celebrations in Moscow.

