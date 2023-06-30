Facts

18:58 30.06.2023

Nayev: No direct threat of Russian offensive on Ukraine from north

At present, there is no direct threat of a ground offensive on Ukraine from Belarus and Russia in the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Group of Forces, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev has said.

"However, in the event of an increase in the level of threats, it is planned to build up forces and means, as well as take other practical measures to strengthen the defense capabilities of the group. Our intelligence does not stop its work to obtain information. In addition, we are in constant working contact with our foreign partners and exchange information every day," he was quoted as saying by the press service of the Command on the Telegram channel on Friday.

He also said that the military command is aware of the information available and does not waste time.

"This means that without exception, all military personnel in the Pivnich operational zone professionally perform the tasks assigned to them. In turn, the command is gradually increasing its defense capabilities and taking measures to improve the training of personnel. The personnel is well-coordinated, and the commanders know how to properly manage their subordinates and what to do in case of necessary strengthening," Nayev said.

