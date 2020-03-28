Zelensky appoints Nayev Joint Forces Commander

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Serhiy Nayev Commander of Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zelensky signed the decree on March 27, according to a posting on the official website of the head of state.

As reported, on February 7, 2020, the first stage of the reform of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has concluded in compliance with common guidelines of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff. As a result of it, new commands were created and their commanders were appointed.

In particular, acting commander Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev headed the Joint Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The restructuring of the forces is aimed at achieving a clear distribution of powers between all military management agencies under the NATO principles.