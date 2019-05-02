Commander Nayev: 24 sq km of occupied territory, three villages returned to Ukraine since JFO's launch

Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Commander Lt. General Serhiy Nayev has said Ukrainian troops have returned about 24 sq km of Russia–occupied territory along with three villages (Khutir Vilny, Pivdenne and Shumy) to Ukrainian control since the start of JFO operations in Donbas, eastern Ukraine, a year ago, the JFO's press center has said.

On the occasion of its one-year anniversary, a statement by Nayev was posted on the JFO's Facebook page. It says JFO forces have checked almost 4,577 hectares of land for explosive devices, destroying 52,655 of them, adding that 1,000 hectares used for economic purposes have been reclaimed. According to the list of achievements, 374 weapons, about 252 kg of explosives and more than 300,000 rounds of ammunition have been removed from illicit trafficking.

According to the post, material assets used in an illegal way worth about UAH 274 million have been seized.

"As part of my initiative, dubbed 'Dopomoha Skhid' ('Aid to the East'), medical supplies worth UAH 5.8 million have been transferred to hospitals in Donetsk and Luhansk regions," Nayev said.