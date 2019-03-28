Facts

18:29 28.03.2019

Ukrainian Armed Forces' combat experience even surpasses armies of NATO countries in some issues – Nayev

 Today, Armed forces of Ukraine, in terms of combat experience, even surpass the armies of the NATO countries in some issues, but a certain path must be passed by Ukraine for accession to the North Atlantic alliance, Joint Forces Operation Commander Serhiy Nayev has said.

"Ukraine has long and consistently headed for joining the North Atlantic Alliance. During the history of independent Ukraine some part of work had also been done until 2014, but in a slow and uncertain way. Over the past five years, we can observe a rapid leap forward," Nayev said in an interview with the newspaper parliament's newspaper Holos Ukrayiny, published on Wednesday.

In particular, according to him, active promotion is observed in everything that concerns joint exercises and joint actions in the composition of peacekeeping units, training with instructors from the armies of different countries, military science, logistics and other areas.

"The Ukrainian army today is not much different from the armies of the NATO countries, and in combat experience, it even goes ahead in some issues. But to join NATO you have to go a certain way. And the steps along this path are clearly defined by the relevant doctrines and legal documents of the government and the Armed Forces. I believe that the date of Ukraine's entry into NATO is not so far from us," said Nayev.

He noted that the reform of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is a positive and irreversible process.

