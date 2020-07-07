Facts

10:59 07.07.2020

Ukrainian Navy commander overstated threat of Russian invasion – JFO head

Serhiy Nayev, the commanding officer of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in Donbas, believes that Ukrainian Navy Commander Rear Adm. Oleksiy Neizhpapa has overstated the threat of Russian military invasion from Crimea.

"The commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Navy, Adm. Neizhpapa, who had been appointed just recently, gave an interview to a regional media outlet and made a statement consistent with his vision and opinion, without being fully aware of the developments in the Tavrichesky sector. His statement could be described as an overstatement, considering the current circumstances," Nayev said in the Svoboda Slova (Freedom of Speech) talk show aired by the television channel ICTV on Monday evening.

At the moment, there is no direct threat of Russian military invasion of Ukraine, including in the Tavrichesky sector, Nayev said. He noted that the supreme commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the chief of General Staff were receiving full intelligence information.

As reported earlier, Neizhpapa said in an interview with the Odesa website Dumskaya.net that the Ukrainian Navy was preparing for an all-out military confrontation with Russia.

Tags: #nayev #jfo
