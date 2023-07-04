Northern border to be reinforced with personnel, military equipment – Nayev

A decision was made to strengthen the defense of the northern border of Ukraine with personnel and military equipment, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant-General Serhiy Nayev said.

"Due to the latest events around Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, it was decided to strengthen the northern border of our state with both personnel and military equipment. Work in this direction has not stopped since the enemy was driven out from the north, and continues around the clock. Anti-tank barriers, minefields are being set up and the entire line of defense is being fortified," Nayev said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

He also said Ukrainian intelligence is working quite effectively.

"We have studied the enemy well and clearly control the situation regarding his plans. Our soldiers have passed combat coordination and are ready to destroy anyone who encroaches on our territory," the commander said.