Facts

16:43 24.07.2023

Nayev: Air defense being gradually strengthened in Sumy direction

1 min read
Nayev: Air defense being gradually strengthened in Sumy direction

Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Lieutenant-General Serhiy Nayev has announced the strengthening of the air defense system in the northern direction.

"Our air defense system to a certain extent depends on international military and technical assistance. Thus, we are increasing the level of protection of critical infrastructure facilities within the limits of the resources that we receive. At present, air defense is gradually being strengthened in the Sumy direction. In particular, we have additionally engaged several fire groups armed with heavy machine guns with collimator and thermal imaging sighting systems to work on air targets, including at night," he was quoted as saying by the Command of the Joint Forces on the Telegram channel on Monday.

According to Nayev, the groups are also equipped with searchlights. He also said that, when visiting one of the firing positions, he personally observed the work of the crews of these mobile fire groups during an enemy drone attack.

"However, additional assistance from Western partners is needed to protect the Ukrainian sky better," he said.

Tags: #afu #nayev

MORE ABOUT

19:00 13.07.2023
AFU kills 510 occupiers over day

AFU kills 510 occupiers over day

10:54 13.07.2023
AFU advance on southern flank around Bakhmut, consolidate on occupied lines – Maliar

AFU advance on southern flank around Bakhmut, consolidate on occupied lines – Maliar

19:53 04.07.2023
AFU officially announce possible preparation by occupiers of provocation on ZNPP territory soon

AFU officially announce possible preparation by occupiers of provocation on ZNPP territory soon

16:32 04.07.2023
Northern border to be reinforced with personnel, military equipment – Nayev

Northern border to be reinforced with personnel, military equipment – Nayev

11:52 03.07.2023
Maliar: Ukrainian defenders liberate 37.4 sq. km in south, east over past week

Maliar: Ukrainian defenders liberate 37.4 sq. km in south, east over past week

12:35 01.07.2023
AFU eliminates 530 occupiers – AFU General Staff

AFU eliminates 530 occupiers – AFU General Staff

18:58 30.06.2023
Nayev: No direct threat of Russian offensive on Ukraine from north

Nayev: No direct threat of Russian offensive on Ukraine from north

12:43 29.06.2023
AFU eliminate 680 occupiers in day

AFU eliminate 680 occupiers in day

20:33 19.06.2023
Zaluzhny, Chief of AFU General Staff carry out work in groups of troops performing most difficult tasks in areas of fierce fighting

Zaluzhny, Chief of AFU General Staff carry out work in groups of troops performing most difficult tasks in areas of fierce fighting

19:02 16.06.2023
Occupiers continue to transfer troops to Bakhmut, AFU prevails in quality, accuracy, motivation – Syrsky

Occupiers continue to transfer troops to Bakhmut, AFU prevails in quality, accuracy, motivation – Syrsky

AD

HOT NEWS

State Judicial Administration's head exposed for inciting bribery of Supreme Court's judges

Zelenskyy: Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa to be restored

Russians continue to attack Odesa region's port infrastructure; six people injured

Armed Forces of Ukraine hit oil depot, military warehouses in occupied Crimea

One person dies, four injured after shelling of village in Sumy region – local authorities

LATEST

Italy ready to join restoration of Transfiguration Cathedral in Odessa – Embassy

UNESCO mission to visit Odesa in coming days to estimate damage caused to cultural heritage – Culture Ministry

URCS transfers water tanks to Kherson region suffering from destruction of Kakhovka HPP

Occupiers report drone hit at ammunition depot in Crimea

Demining of all territories of Ukraine may last 757 years – WP

State Judicial Administration's head exposed for inciting bribery of Supreme Court's judges

UNESCO to send mission to Odesa to conduct preliminary damage assessment

Three warehouses with grain destroyed in port of Reni in attack by drones - media

Stoltenberg convenes meeting of Ukraine-NATO Council on July 26

URCS volunteers immediately provide aid to victims of missile attack in Odesa

AD
AD
AD
AD