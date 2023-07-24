Nayev: Air defense being gradually strengthened in Sumy direction

Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Lieutenant-General Serhiy Nayev has announced the strengthening of the air defense system in the northern direction.

"Our air defense system to a certain extent depends on international military and technical assistance. Thus, we are increasing the level of protection of critical infrastructure facilities within the limits of the resources that we receive. At present, air defense is gradually being strengthened in the Sumy direction. In particular, we have additionally engaged several fire groups armed with heavy machine guns with collimator and thermal imaging sighting systems to work on air targets, including at night," he was quoted as saying by the Command of the Joint Forces on the Telegram channel on Monday.

According to Nayev, the groups are also equipped with searchlights. He also said that, when visiting one of the firing positions, he personally observed the work of the crews of these mobile fire groups during an enemy drone attack.

"However, additional assistance from Western partners is needed to protect the Ukrainian sky better," he said.