Set of security measures for Kyiv HPP fully implemented, is in effect – Nayev

"As for Kyiv hydroelectric power plant, it is in the zone of responsibility of Kyiv defense forces and means of defense, which is subordinate to me. We have taken appropriate security measures: both to protect against air strikes and to prevent the actions of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance forces," the AFU command said on Facebook, citing Nayev.

According to him, the specified set of measures has been fully implemented and is already in effect.

"As we know, the enemy tried to somehow damage our dams on the Dnieper River before, but his actions were unsuccessful. We analyze all the threats that may be in the future and take adequate measures in advance, which reduce and reduce possible hostile actions to zero," according to the AFU command.