Neutral EU states cannot support security guarantees for Ukraine - Austrian Chancellor

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has said that the provision of security guarantees to Ukraine does not comply with the principles of the policy of neutral states such as Austria.

"It is clear to us as neutral states that we cannot give such security guarantees. Austria, Ireland, Malta and Cyprus have made it clear that they have objections," Nehammer told reporters in Brussels on Thursday before the start of the EU summit, the agenda of which is to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

According to him, the EU should take into account the opinion of EU countries with a neutral position that object to providing Ukraine with direct security guarantees.

"It is necessary to clearly take into account the role of neutral states. We will definitely discuss this and find formulations that will be acceptable to us," the Chancellor said.